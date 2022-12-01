EX-NFL star Michael Vick leading a docuseries about Black quarterbacks

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick will lead a docuseries focused on the evolution of the Black quarterback in the NFL, according to Variety.

He will discuss the subject with former and current football players and coaches such as Patrick Mahomes, Cam Newton, Tony Dungy, Andy Reid and Doug Williams. He will also gain insight from celebrities, journalists and cultural figures.

“I’m excited to be a part of this project because as a kid, I just wanted to have a shot at playing in the National Football League,” Vick said in a press release. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be the first African American quarterback drafted No. 1. I know that was a big step for us in society.”

With his speed and cannon of an arm, Vick was a dynamic presence for the Falcons for several seasons until it was discovered in 2007 he was the leader of a dog-fighting ring, which led him to a prison sentence. His career was over with the Falcons, but he played for multiple teams including the Eagles until 2016. He has since made amends for the dog fighting, actively working with animal rights groups.

He has his backers and detractors to this day.

“I was always told that I revolutionized the quarterback position, but I also like to give credit to the ones who I idolized as a kid and who paved the way like Randall Cunningham, Steve McNair and Donovan McNabb,” he said. “When you look at the evolution of the Black quarterback, it’s because of the people that came before us. And now, I’m thankful for the dual threat concept that has changed the game for the better.”

Vick will be an executive producer on the project along with newly formed Fubo Studios and SMAC Productions.