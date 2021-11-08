Ex-Bordentown police chief faces retrial on hate-crime assault charges

His trial began Monday with jury selection. Opening arguments are expected Friday. The trial is expected to last about two to three weeks.

After a pool of 130 prospective jurors complete a questionnaire, both sides will on Tuesday begin to explore their answers on topics including defunding the police, the Black Lives Matter movement, and race relations.

“Do you believe that discrimination against African Americans exists today in the U.S.?” one question asks. “Have you been the victim of a racially motivated crime?” asks another.

The questions are key because the prosecution plans to use more than 100 hours of recorded conversations in which Nucera repeatedly is heard using racial slurs. In one, Nucera says, “These (N-word) are like ISIS, they have no value. They should line them all up and mow ‘em down. I’d like to be on the firing line. I could do it.”

The potential witness list includes many of the same people from the first trial, including Bordentown Township Police Sgt. Nathan Roohr, who secretly recorded his boss for nine months. Roohr said he was alarmed by the chief’s hostility toward Black people. Also expected to testify is Nucera’s former second-in-command, Brian Pesce, who succeeded him as chief.