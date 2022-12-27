Event Calendar
ATLANTIC CITY — More than 300 hotel rooms on the Boardwalk will be converted into studio apartments under a proposal from Showboat Renaissance.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A township woman is accused of murdering her husband on Christmas Day, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
ATLANTIC CITY — The ShopRite deal is dead.
ATLANTIC CITY — A judge on Wednesday ordered the Atlantic City Housing Authority to provide information on inspections, assessments and work p…
ATLANTIC CITY — A dead "juvenile" humpback whale was brought ashore by rough surf conditions in the resort on Friday morning.
ATLANTIC CITY — A Monmouth County woman became an instant millionaire on Saturday morning when she hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progr…
Atlantic City had been set to choose a development proposal Wednesday centered on high-end sports cars for an historic former airport property. But it has dropped those plans after New Jersey officials asked them not to take the vote. City officials say they remain committed to the project involving a race course for top-end cars, and housing for their owners. But the delay opens the door or at least buys more time for a competing proposal by a Philadelphia developer looking to create a water-intensive development inspired by the canals of Amsterdam.
Countless people in South Jersey over the years can thank one man for making their holiday a little better.
Authorities are trying to find a Mays Landing man wanted for an August murder in Egg Harbor Township.
A winter storm brought heavy rain, tidal flooding and freezing air to the region Friday, disrupting commutes for workers and holiday travelers.
