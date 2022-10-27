Event Calendar
MAYS LANDING — A former high school teacher and South Jersey sports journalist accused of making suggestive comments and inappropriately touch…
Four Atlantic County residents were arrested in a large-scale seizure of drugs and other contraband in Stafford Township last week.
ATLANTIC CITY — Over the decades, many real estate properties in the city have been bought, sold and auctioned off.
TRENTON — Lifeguards in Atlantic City, Avalon and Stone Harbor are due more than $400,000 in unpaid overtime, the New Jersey Department of Lab…
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Press of Atlantic City. Sign up for Dispatches to g…
ATLANTIC CITY — “I went to work, and should have stayed home,” said Dorris Aultman, 76, of Atlantic City, speaking of the day in 2012 when Sup…
A Ventnor man has been charged with distributing child pornography, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.
ATLANTIC CITY — After almost two years as interim officer-in-charge, and then three months as acting chief, police Chief James Sarkos has quie…
NORTH WILDWOOD — The state Department of Environmental Protection ordered dune and bulkhead repairs be stopped immediately after the city went…
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two women were killed when their cars collided Friday night on the Garden State Parkway, State Police said.
