April 19 - Wednesday
Chipotle Fundraiser
The Linwood PTO is having a night full of fundraising and Chipotle foods. Head in to the Somers Point Chipotle on 210 New Road from 4 to 8 p.m. 33% of sales made during the time frame will be donated to the Linwood PTO. Order online for pickup using code, YYGX4YR.
