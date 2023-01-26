 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Event Calendar

Saturday - March 4 

Somers Paddy Crawl 

Second year of drinking around all the local bars in Somers Point. If you have already purchased your tickets for the crawl, head over to any of the participating locations from noon to 5 p.m. for a day full of celebrating and supporting local businesses. 

Saturday - March 25

Free Rabies Clinic 

The city of Northfield is hosting a free rabies clinic for all the cats and dogs of the area. Head over from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Northfield City Hall Fire Station located at 1600 Shore Road. Contact the City Clerks Office at 609-641-2832 extension 125 for more information. 

