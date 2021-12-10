 Skip to main content
Evening arrives in Avalon
Evening arrives in Avalon

The approach of the winter solstice means the earliest sunsets of the year, along with some brilliant, fiery skies. The cold, the clouds and the earth's angle all play a role in this Thursday evening sky over Avalon.  For more photos from the sunset, go to PressofAC.com

