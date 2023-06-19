Lower Cape May
Junior infielder
Shoffler led the Caper Tigers to the CAL United Division title. He batted .434 with 35 runs scored, 18 RBIs and 22 stolen bases. Shoffler also had a 0.40 ERA in 17 ⅔ innings pitched.
