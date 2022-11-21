 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Esteban Vega Osorio, Grade 7, Our Lady Star of The Sea Regional School

I'm thankful for my mom because she gave birth to me and I love her. I'm thankful for a

place to stay. I’m thankful for my family because they love me and I love them. I’m thankful for

video games because it cures my boredom. I’m thankful for my phone because it cures my

boredom too. I have very long hair and I take care of it. My body is also very cool because of my

organs and how they function. I love eating food, especially my mom’s. I love to drink water

because it hydrates me. I love everything about God. The army keeps us safe. I like sleeping

because I get very sleepy. I love the clothes my mom gives me. My glasses help me see

Breaking News