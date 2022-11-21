Esteban Vega Osorio, Grade 7, Our Lady Star of The Sea Regional School

I'm thankful for my mom because she gave birth to me and I love her. I'm thankful for a
place to stay. I’m thankful for my family because they love me and I love them. I’m thankful for
video games because it cures my boredom. I’m thankful for my phone because it cures my
boredom too. I have very long hair and I take care of it. My body is also very cool because of my
organs and how they function. I love eating food, especially my mom’s. I love to drink water
because it hydrates me. I love everything about God. The army keeps us safe. I like sleeping
because I get very sleepy. I love the clothes my mom gives me. My glasses help me see
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba