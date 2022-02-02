Cherry-Smoked Wings with Cherry Cola Moonshine Glaze with The Reaper dipping sauce
Proving they are about more than just Messls, Essl’s Dugout starts off sweet with some very cherry-ful wings that include such fun ingredients as moonshine and cherry cola. But they flip the script on everybody by bringing the heat on the back end thanks to their Reaper dipping sauce, a fiery blue cheese haunted by the heat of ghost peppers.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
