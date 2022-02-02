 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Essl’s Dugout
Essls Dugout wings

Cherry-Smoked Wings with Cherry Cola Moonshine Glaze with The Reaper dipping sauce

Proving they are about more than just Messls, Essl’s Dugout starts off sweet with some very cherry-ful wings that include such fun ingredients as moonshine and cherry cola. But they flip the script on everybody by bringing the heat on the back end thanks to their Reaper dipping sauce, a fiery blue cheese haunted by the heat of ghost peppers.

