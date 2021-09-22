 Skip to main content
Essl’s Dugout
Essl's Dugout

Essl’s Dugout - Mini Messl with choice of meat - EHT

Mini Messl with Choice of Meat

7001 E. Black Horse Pike // EsslsDugoutNJ.com

With a menu as extensive as the one at Essl’s Dugout, it’s tough to know what to order. But when it comes to Bites you can’t lose here as the world-famous Mini Messl — your choice of meat, fried egg, home-fried potatoes and cheese on a Kaiser — is the stuff of legend.

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

