Ernie Troiano IV
Ernie Troiano IV

Ernie Troiano

Ernie Troiano 2019 Wildwood H.S. football team

Ernie Troiano IV

Wildwood

The quarterback completed 13 of 27 passes for 220 yards and a TD and also ran for two scores to spark Wildwood to a 22-6 win over Riverside. Wildwood finishes the regular season 1-7.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
