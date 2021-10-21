 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ERIK SIMONSEN (incumbent)
0 comments

ERIK SIMONSEN (incumbent)

Erik Simonsen

Simonsen

Party: Republican

Age: 52

Residence: Lower Township

Political message: Just because South Jersey is at the bottom of the state, we should never be treated like the bottom of the barrel. With our team in the Statehouse, we will always fight for what is right and make South Jersey a better place for all.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News