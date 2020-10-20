Epsilon - In Progress

#Epsilon has formed in central subtropical Atlantic - the earliest 26th Atlantic named storm formation on record. Prior record was November 22, 2005 (Delta). Additional storm in October 2005 added after the season, which is why Epsilon breaking record set by Delta. #hurricane pic.twitter.com/NeyB1l6yrD— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 19, 2020
According to Klotzbach, Epsilon, which formed on Oct. 19, is the earliest 26th named storm of the season in recorded history. In 2005, that storm developed on Nov. 22, 2005.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!