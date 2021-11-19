Eppler, joining Mets, embraces return to `intimidating' NYC

Cohen and Eppler said during a digital news conference that money will flow. They need to replace pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who agreed to a $21 million contract with the Angels.

“We want to tackle the free-agent market as well as the trade market," Eppler said. “In my dialogue with Steve and Sandy, it’s evident that we’re going to have some resources behind us. So I don’t think anything eliminates itself at the outset here. And I look at the roster and definitely want to address the pitching."

Eppler spoke from his home in California, while Cohen and Alderson sat together at Citi Field. The Mets have not won the World Series since 1986, and since then have had three principal owners (including feuding co-owners) and 11 general managers (not including interims). The manager Eppler hires to replace Luis Rojas will be the 12th.

Cohen bought the Mets last November. He brought back Alderson and hired GM Jared Porter, who was fired in January after 38 days over revelations of sexually explicit text messages.

Zack Scott, Portér's replacement as interim GM, was sacked following an arrest on drunken driving charges and after the Mets became the first team to spend as many as 103 days in first place and then finish with a losing record (77-85).