Wingin' It … at Costello’s

They say you should never judge a book by its cover, and we imagine the same goes for judging a restaurant by its logo, but in the case of Costello’s Pizzeria and Wings in Smithville, the logo — which consists of a chicken clutching a desperately struggling buffalo in a pro wrestling-style headlock — was enough to pique my interest.

Costello’s is located in a particularly picturesque spot overlooking Lake Meone in the middle of Smithville Village. It’s primarily a pizza place, but they’ve been in the wing game for years and have built up quite a reputation both in the Smithville area and in Hammonton, where they own a second location. Like a few other well-known wing spots in the area, Costello’s offers three forms of Buffalo-style chicken: traditional bone-in wings; tails, which consist of thicker white meat chicken pieces lightly floured and fried – these are the ones that they use on their legendary “Stockton Bomb” sub, which is a must-try for the sandwich crowd; and finally, ears, which are more like a cross between standard chicken fingers and a patty that you might find on a chicken sandwich. For a change of pace, I went with the ears. Here’s what I thought.