Things to do this holiday season

OK, so it’s super last minute, but there is still time to have some holiday fun before the season is done. Check out these activities going on in South Jersey right now. Click here for the complete list.
Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Ryan Loughlin
Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly
Freelance reporter for At The Shore/Atlantic City Insiders from 2011-2015; Editor in Chief, MainStreetMarlboro.com,2014-2015; Writer for Zagat, 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today