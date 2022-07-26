 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TBS cancels Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal' after 7 seasons

  • 0
TV Samantha Bee

Comedian Samantha Bee arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on April 24 in Washington. TBS is canceling “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” removing a rare female voice from late-night TV. 

 Kevin Wolf, Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — TBS is canceling "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" after seven seasons, removing a rare female voice from late-night TV, the channel said Monday.

In a statement announcing the cancellation, TBS said it has made "some difficult, business-based decisions" as part of its new programming strategy

TBS was part of WarnerMedia, which merged with Discovery Inc. last April to become the new Warner Bros. Discovery company. Previously, TBS said it would not carry the second season of Nasim Pedrad's sitcom "Chad" and was seeking a new home for it.

TBS praised Bee and other makers of "Full Frontal" for "groundbreaking work" and said it will explore ways in the future to collaborate with the cast and crew.

Representatives for Bee, who was a producer as well as the host of "Full Frontal," did not immediately respond to an emailed message seeking comment.

People are also reading…

Bee and relative newcomers NBC's Amber Ruffin and Showtime's Ziwe have been among the few women to gain a weekly foothold in the realm long dominated by male hosts.

0 Comments

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TBS cancels Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal' after 7 seasons

TBS cancels Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal' after 7 seasons

TBS is canceling “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” after seven seasons, removing a rare female voice from late-night TV. The channel in a statement Monday says it has made to make some difficult but business-based decisions as part of its new programming strategy. TBS was part of WarnerMedia, which merged with Discovery Inc. last April  to become the new Warner Bros. Discovery company. TBS praised the show’s “groundbreaking work” and says it will explore ways to work with the cast and crew in the future. Bee was the host and a producer of “Full Frontal.” Her representatives didn't respond to a request for comment.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Selena Gomez grateful for 'every single lesson' as she marks 30th birthday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News