'Shine the light': Ariana DeBose talks hosting Tony Awards

NEW YORK — Tony Award host and theater veteran Ariana DeBose says this year’s telecast will spread its arms wider than just Broadway’s stars and celebrate the unsung heroes like understudies and swings who kept shows open during the pandemic restart.

“As the host of this particular Tony ceremony and as one of your own, I say to those people, ‘I promise you, I got you,’” she told The Associated Press. “There’s no way in the world that this Tony Awards will go by without us taking the time to shine the light.”

The Oscar-winning and Tony-nominated actress — who was once an ensemble member and understudy on Broadway — will for the first time host the three-hour awards show Sunday on CBS, helping hand out the top competitive Tonys.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun. I’m trying to keep it light, keep it joyful, say a little something that maybe we need to hear. But we’re celebrating,” she said. “It feels great. I am, in the words of Stephen Sondheim, ‘excited and scared.’”

DeBose is quite familiar with the massive Radio City Music Hall stage. She’s performed during three previous telecasts including in “Summer,” “Motown the Musical” and “Bring It On: The Musical.”

“It is helpful, but I don’t think any of those times really compares to this one. I feel like I’m being tasked with driving the train a little bit,” she said. “I think, if I’m honest, I do feel the pressure. But it’s because I have skin in the game. It’s because I care.”

The season — with a whopping 34 new productions — represents a full return to theaters after nearly two years of a pandemic-mandated shutdown. DeBose calls it a roller coaster of a season with starts and stops.” The fact that the Tonys are even happening seems like a win.

“Thank goodness we’re going to have a Tonys that are live,” said playwright Lynn Nottage, nominated for the play “Clyde’s” and the musical “MJ.” “The theater feels like it’s been resuscitated, and the fact that we can have this big celebration just speaks to the resilience of the form and of the community.”

The telecast will have performances from this year’s Tony Award-nominated musicals, including “A Strange Loop,” “Company,” “Girl from the North Country,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Music Man,” “Paradise Square” and “Six.” The original cast members of the 2007 Tony-winning musical “Spring Awakening” will also reteam and perform.

At the last Tonys nine months ago, the winners were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals and many of the competitive categories were depleted ones as Broadway experienced an 18-month shutdown. At that ceremony, Leslie Odom Jr. hosted a “Broadway’s Back!” celebration on Paramount+ for the second half of the four-hour show, with performances from the three top musicals.

The shows this time vying for hardware are an extremely varied lot, from a David Mamet revival to one by Paula Vogel, golden-age classics like “Funny Girl” to very current entries like “A Strange Loop.” There’s Stephen Sondheim’s gender-switched “Company” and a show celebrating Michael Jackson.

Producers are once again using a larger show footprint thanks to streaming partner Paramount+, adding an extra hour before the three-hour main awards show to celebrate the creative Tony winners. Emmy Award-winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough are hosting that hour which will be aired exclusively on the streaming network. Criss will open that portion with an original song.

“A Strange Loop,” a theater meta-journey about a playwright writing a musical, goes into the show with a leading 11 Tony nominations. Right behind with 10 nominations each is “MJ,” a bio musical of the King of Pop stuffed with his biggest hits, and “Paradise Square,” a musical about Irish immigrants and Black Americans jostling to survive in New York City around the time of the Civil War.