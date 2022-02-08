Several factors contribute to NBC's lower Olympic ratings

"There are a whole range of subliminal factors that are negatives when it comes to an event in China," said Neal Pilson, the former president of CBS Sports who now runs his own sports television consulting company. "It just adds to the obvious issues, and it leads to the American public being not as interested in the Games this year."

The 2018 Pyeongchang Games marked the first time since 2006 that no night averaged at least 30 million viewers. Last year's Tokyo Olympics averaged above 20 million only one of 17 nights, and produced the nine smallest Summer Games primetime audiences going back to 1992.

Tokyo also marked the first time the preceding Winter Games averaged a higher audience. Beijing also marks the first time since 1992 that two Olympics are taking place only six months apart.

"The sky is definitely not falling. Yes, we have run into a bunch of bad factors that have made it harder for us. But most importantly, we had a realistic view on the audiences we were going to deliver, and we are delivering what we promised to the marketing community," NBCUniversal Television Chairman Mark Lazarus said. "But our trend line is pretty good. Our ratings have gone up the last three days. We are feeling that America is finding the Olympics."