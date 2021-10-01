Pat Robertson steps down as host of long-running '700 Club'

One of Robertson's innovations with the "700 Club" was to use the secular talk-show format, which was a break from more traditional broadcasts of revival meetings or church services.

"Here's a well educated person having sophisticated conversations with a wide variety of guests on a wide variety of topics," Green said. "It was with a religious inflection to be sure. But it was an approach that took up everyday concerns."

Robertson attracted a large audience and went on to have several U.S. presidents as guests, including Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump, the network said.

Robertson was the son of a U.S. senator and received a law degree from Yale. He ran for president in 1988 and also founded the Christian Coalition, galvanizing American evangelicals into a conservative political force.

"He opened up a path that many people have followed," Green said. "Surveys show that lots and lots of people view — in one format or another — religious broadcasting these days. But in politics, I think what he did was help cement the alliance between conservative Christians and the Republican Party."