Netflix dominates NAACP Image Awards nominations

Regina King will compete for entertainer of the year against Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Hudson and Tiffany Haddish.

The nominees were announced by "black-ish" actor Marcus Scribner, singer Tinashe and actor/musician Kyla Pratt.

In addition to "The Harder They Fall," the nominees for best picture are "King Richard," "Respect," "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" and "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Stanfield could come away with best leading and supporting actor trophies. He's nominated for best actor in a film for his role in "Judas and the Black Messiah" and his supporting efforts in "The Harder They Fall."

For best actor, Stanfield will compete against Denzel Washington, Majors, Mahershala Ali and Will Smith.

The nominees for best actress in a film are Andra Day, Halle Berry, Jennifer Hudson, Tessa Thompson and Zendaya.

RCA Records might make its presence felt with the most nominations across record labels. The label garnered 15 nominations with the musical success of H.E.R, Sullivan, Doja Cat and Kirk Franklin.

With the rise in COVID-19 cases, the awards honoring entertainers and writers of color will move forward without an in-person audience. The two-hour awards show, hosted by Anthony Anderson, will be telecast at 8 p.m. on Feb. 26 on BET.