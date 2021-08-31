Mike Richards is out as producer of 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel'

Richards had signed an overall development deal with Sony in 2019, and was announced as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" in May 2020.

He quickly became controversial when he went from behind-the-scenes to Sony's pick for host of "Jeopardy!'' — even before his 2013-14 podcast comments demeaning women and making stereotypical remarks about Asian, Jews and others surfaced.

Anointing Richards as successor to the admired Alex Trebek was a questionable choice to some, especially since the studio had conducted a splashy search with guest hosts that included actors, sports figures, journalists — and Richards.

Questions were raised about whether Richards had put his finger on the scale in favor of himself, and whether he had the gravitas that was seen in other candidates, such as fan favorite LeVar Burton. The decision to bypass a person of color or a woman for the flagship show also was criticized, although guest host Mayim Bialik was named host for prime-time "Jeopardy!" specials.

The episodes that Richards taped during his short tenure as host are scheduled to air when the show returns for its 38th season starting Sept. 13; a do-over with a substitute host would be a slap at the contestants and further undermine the show.