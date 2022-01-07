'Jeopardy!' champ hits $1 million; talks fame, trans rights

SCHNEIDER: I'm dreaming of it. I don't know exactly in what direction I would want to take that, and I don't know what opportunities will be available coming out of this (the show). But I've been working on my writing as a field I might find some opportunities in. Beyond that, I'm just sort of riding it out and kind of seeing what may or may not come up as it goes along.

AP: Last month, after you got a Twitter shoutout on your "Jeopardy!" success from Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio, you asked your followers in the state to consider that a vote for a Republican in this year's elections would make your life harder. How did you decide to make a statement that puts you on a different level of exposure?