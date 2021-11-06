Barry Watson talks 'Heaven,' spirituality and cancer battle

Watson is especially grateful to healthcare workers because almost 20 years ago he had his own serious health battle. In 2002, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma at 28. He underwent chemotherapy and has been in remission since 2003.

“It’s still such a big part of my life because I still think about it, but also time has passed where it’s almost like, ‘Did that really happen? Did I really go through all that?’ And now having this whole other life with my wife and my kids that they weren’t even a part of that time, it feels like a lifetime ago,” he said.

“My oncologist was just so amazing and made me feel so confident. I felt like, ‘OK, I’ve got this. I’ve got another soldier that’s going to help me fight this thing.’”

He remembers rationalizing what were symptoms at the time.

Extreme fatigue was attributed to his work schedule and itchy skin he assumed was because it was winter and dry out. The warning bells came from night sweats. “The whole bed would just be soaking wet, like somebody just dumped water all over me.”

Watson urges people to stay on top of their health.

“For the last year and a half with COVID-19, people were almost staying away from their doctor at times. It’s more important now than ever to get your checkups, get your bloodwork done. Looking back, my body was trying to tell me something way before I was diagnosed. Listen to your body.”