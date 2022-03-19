Sheila E, Barker, Glasper, Blackstone to perform at Oscars

The Oscars will feature a unique all-star music collaboration: Sheila E., Adam Blackstone, Travis Barker and Robert Glasper will perform together at the 94th awards ceremony next weekend.

Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced Friday that the four musical performers will join under the name the All-Star Band at the show. The ceremony will air live March 27 from the Dolby Theater on ABC.

The band will feature Blackstone as the show's music director; singer and percussionist Sheila E., Barker who is a drummer from Blink-182; and Glasper as the pianist.

DJ D-Nice will perform during the awards show and at the Governors Ball – an event many Academy Awards attendees go to after the Oscars ceremony. He'll also host the Oscar Club Quarantine pre-party with special guests through his and the academy's social media channels on Friday.

Netflix's "The Power of the Dog" is the leading nominee entering the Oscars with 12 nods, including best picture, best director and recognition for all of its top actors. "Dune" has the second most with 10 nominations.

Martin, McDonald, Porter join stars in telethon for Ukraine: An all-star roster of film, TV and theater performers — including Steve Martin, Annette Bening, Billy Porter, Audra McDonald, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Chenoweth, David Hyde Pierce and Rosie Perez — have signed up for a 10-hour telethon to raise money for the victims of the war in Ukraine.

The "Stars in the House" special will air March 26 from noon-10 p.m. Eastern. It can be viewed and listened to on the series' site (https://www.starsinthehouse.com), the "Stars in the House" YouTube channel, as well as SiriusXM Stars109.

Just some of the other performers included are "SCTV" veterans Martin Short, Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy and Andrea Martin, as well as Tituss Burgess, Kelli O'Hara, Donna Murphy, Annaleigh Ashford, Jessie Mueller, Josh Groban, Judith Light, John Stamos, Lindsay Mendez, Laura Benanti, Norman Lear, Betty Buckley, Mandy Patinkin, Rachel Bloom, Patrick Wilson, Shoshana Bean, James Monroe Iglehart, Brittney Johnson, Santino Fontana, Judy Kuhn and Norbert Leo Butz.

The event also hopes to feature Ukrainians, including Oleg Karpenko, a Ukrainian theater and film actor who co-started with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in "Servant of the People."

Donations made during the event will benefit the International Rescue Committee and its humanitarian efforts for those affected by the war in Ukraine.

"Stars in the House" is a live-streamed concert series created by SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley that has raised over $1 million for the Actors Fund's COVID-19 relief program and other nonprofits.

It's just one way the theater community has tried to help Ukrainians: Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS awarded $300,000 in emergency grants to ameliorate the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and a portion of ticket sales for "The Minutes" will go to Save the Children's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.

Comic book sells for $2.4 million: A particularly prized copy of the first-ever Marvel comic book fetched more than $2.4 million in an online auction, the auctioneer said Friday.

Known as the Marvel Comics #1 “pay copy,” it's “arguably one of the top three comic books in the world of comics collecting,” said Vincent Zurzolo, chief operating officer of ComicConnect. The New York-based auctioneer sold the book Thursday night for a bit under $2,427,800.

The buyer's name has not been disclosed. He is “an extremely passionate comic book collector and investor” who also collects other items, Zurzolo said.

Published in 1939, Marvel Comics #1 introduced characters including Sub-Mariner and the original Human Torch, a precursor of the character of the same name that was later a member of Marvel's Fantastic Four. The book launched what became the Marvel universe of comics, movies, TV shows and video games.