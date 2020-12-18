 Skip to main content
On the Rocks … at Little Water Distillery
top story

Sure, it’s fun to visit just about any bar, but when you find a spot that not only mixes spirits, but actually produces them as well, you have something really special on your hands. Such is the case at Little Water Distillery, Atlantic City’s first and only distillery.

The space opened back in 2017, when brothers Mark and Eric Ganter began producing their signature Whitecap Whiskey after giving their father a still for his 70th birthday a few years prior. Later they would go on to add a full line of spirits, such as 48 Blocks Vodka, Rusted Revolver Gin, Liberty American Silver Rum and Prosperity American Dark Rum. Sadly, Eric Ganter passed away in 2019, leaving Mark to continue the Little Water legacy.

Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com

