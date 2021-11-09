Veterans' fundraiser draws Bruce Springsteen and Jon Stewart

"There's a part of me that doesn't want to make people feel uncomfortable with some kind of material. But at the same time, I'm like, they don't need me to be soft or to hold back," she said. "So, I'm struggling with that."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also attended and said she was committed to ensuring that returning military not fall through the cracks of society.

"They may not realize that they have PTSD. They may not realize that they have emotional and psychological wounds that they're almost embarrassed to talk about. We have to make sure we remove the stigma and make services like telehealth services available," Hochul said.

Current and former military were at the event, including five members of the Marine company involved in the deadly ambush in Kabul that left 13 American service members killed in August during the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Bob Woodruff's own injuries covering the Iraq war has created a bond with wounded members of the military, including one of the evening's honorees, former Staff Sergeant Brad Lang.