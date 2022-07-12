 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springsteen announces concert dates for 2023 US tour, including stops in Philly, NJ, NYC

APTOPIX Britain Glastonbury 2022 Day 2

Paul McCartney, left, and Bruce Springsteen perform at Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, on June 25. Springsteen and the E Street Band will tour Europe and the United States in 2023.

 Joel C Ryan, Invision/Associated Press

NEW YORK — The Boss is coming back.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform concerts in New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia next year during their first tour since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Tuesday.

Springsteen is set to rock Manhattan's famed Madison Square Garden on April 1, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 3, the UBS Arena at Belmont Park on April 9 and 11 and the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on April 14.

The tour also includes stops in Uncasville, Connecticut, on March 12, Albany on March 14, Philadelphia on March 16, Boston on March 20 and Buffalo on March 23.

It's Springsteen's first tour since 2017, and his first North American tour dates since 2016.

The New Jersey-born "Born in the U.S.A." artist spent parts of 2017, 2018 and 2021 performing his "Springsteen on Broadway" residency in New York, which concluded last year.

Tuesday's announcement comes one week after Springsteen revealed he would tour Europe next year, with those concerts set to follow the North American leg.

Tickets for the New York City, Brooklyn, Belmont Park and Newark concerts all go on sale July 29 for people who register on Ticketmaster's Verified Fans platform. Fans can register online.

Springsteen, 72, gave a surprise performance last month at Paul McCartney's concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. He took the stage again later in the month during McCartney's set at the Glastonbury Festival in England.

Springsteen, a 20-time Grammy winner, released his 20th studio album, "Letter to You," in 2020.

