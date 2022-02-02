Ronnie Wood unveils Rolling Stones artwork, talks tour hopes

LONDON — Ronnie Wood had to use stairs to sign his name on his latest work of art — a giant abstract painting of the Rolling Stones.

The music star painted his name on a billboard showing his work on the corner of the aptly named Wood Lane and Ariel Way in the Shepherd’s Bush area of west London.

“It’s great because they finally discovered I can paint,” exclaimed Wood. “Nobody knows I can paint, so we’ve got to make sure that people realize I can.”

Called “Abstract Performance,” it’s based on Picasso’s “The Three Dancers” and shows him on stage with the rest of the Stones: Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger.

He completed the painting in 2020, and there are also others in the series, but Jagger gets no clothes in any of them.

“He’s nude in all of them because I got the original inspiration from a Picasso piece called ‘The Dancers,’ and they were all prancing about in the nude. And I thought, why not? You know, it’s a good form of expression.”