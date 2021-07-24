Rock supergroup The Hit Men coming to Cape May Convention Hall

The Hit Men, comprised of musicians who toured with stars such as Paul McCartney, Elton John and The Who, will come together at the Cape May Convention Hall next month.
The Hit Men will play as part of the Cape May Concert Series with an 8 p.m. show Aug. 11. Tickets are $48 for reserved seats and can be purchased in person at the convention hall. Box office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
The Hit Men perform classic hits and share fascinating stories about touring with some of rock's most legendary artists, which also includes Foreigner and Toto. The members, who are part of the Musicians Hall of Fame, will share first-hand stories of rock history while performing hit songs including "Layla" (Eric Clapton) and "Don't Stop Believin'" (Journey).
Band members include drummer Steve Murphy (The Alan Parsons Project, Animals and more), keyboardist Mike DiMeo (Deep Purple, Johnny Winter and more), guitarist Mark Newman (John Oates and more), bassist Greg Smith (Billy Joel, Alice Cooper and more) and guitarist Tommy Williams (Steely Dan and more).
For more information on the Summer Concert Series, call 609-884-9527 or 609-884-9565.
