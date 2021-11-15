Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunite to recapture magic

One highlight is a revisiting of Betty Harris' soulful, up-tempo "Trouble With My Lover" written by Toussaint. Plant urged Krauss to sing it, and in her hands, it becomes moody, melancholy and sensual. But it took some convincing.

"I was scared to death," she says. "I was scared to do that song, but I do think it now sounds fresh. I had to go hide under the chair for a while."

Other songs include Wiley's "Last Kind Words Blues" and "Can't Let Go," written by Randy Weeks and first recorded by Lucinda Williams. Williams herself sings backup on a cover of Brenda Burns' "Somebody Was Watching Over Me."

"There's nothing like sharing some musical thing you love and having someone get it," says Plant. "It's the stuff that happened in the song process last time and happened this time. It's one of the best parts of working with people that have a completely different background — you come across great music you never would have known otherwise."

Like "Searching for My Love" by Robert Moore, soulful in the original but slower and more needy when Plant and Krauss tackle it. Plant long adored the song and has been waiting to do it justice: "I could never find anybody who took any interest in my whole time as a singer that would actually make it stand on its own rather than it being just a kind of retro-pastiche."