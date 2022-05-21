 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimee escapes fatal Hollywood studio fire

  • 0

LOS ANGELES — Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee was among those who escaped a Hollywood recording studio fire that killed a 26-year-old music producer, Sharon Osbourne and others who work in the space said.

Aimee Osbourne's producer also escaped the blaze that began late Thursday afternoon in the two story commercial building that houses several studios and music-making spaces. It took 78 firefighters more than 50 minutes to extinguish the flames, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said in a statement.

Two people reported respiratory symptoms related to smoke exposure and were evaluated at the scene, but both declined to be taken to a hospital, Scott said.

"Sadly, one person was found dead inside, as firefighters searched the structure," Scott said, adding that no firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Authorities had not released the identity of the person killed, but friends and others who worked in the building, including musician and record label owner Jamal Rajad Davis, identified him as 26-year-old Nathan Avery Edwards, who recorded, produced and mixed music under the name Avery Drift.

People are also reading…

One of the survivors was the elder daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne said in an Instagram post.

Aimee Osbourne, 38, and a producer she was working with were "the lucky two that made it out alive," Sharon Osbourne said, without identifying the producer.

"Our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire," Osbourne said.

Aimee Osbourne is a singer who releases electronic pop music under the name ARO, her initials. She did not take part in the Osbourne family's reality show as her younger siblings Kelly and Jack Osbourne did.

Davis, whose stage name is Jamal Rajad, both lives and works in his space in the building with his wife and four cats. He thought his wife was burning incense when he began to see and smell smoke.

He said he and others emerged into the hallway and it became clear that smoke and serious heat were coming from a unit a few doors down. The man from that space had locked himself out and began trying to break the door open as Davis and others shouted for him to stop.

He got it open and it was, "Boom! Big old flames!" Davis told The Associated Press in an interview.

At that point Davis began to yell to Osbourne and others to get out as he ran back to his space.

"I grabbed everything big, my 65-inch TV, my PlayStation interface in my studio, my internet box, grabbed whatever I seen that was right there that I thought was important," he said.

He dropped the stuff outside and tried to run back in to get his cats, but it was too late.

"I was already choking," he said. "So I took my shirt off, tied it around my face, and I tried to get a little bit further. I made about five or six steps and I couldn't make it to my kitties."

Jonathan Wellman, who rented a recording space in the building down the hall from Edwards, told The Los Angeles Times he was "a talented young artist, producer, engineer."

Davis said several people were able to follow the sound of his voice to a safe exit.

"I'm grateful for that, he said, but ungrateful that Avery died. He was on the bottom floor with us. I didn't realize. I only had a few seconds. I couldn't even save my cats."

Davis, Wellman and others said they heard no smoke detectors and saw no sprinklers go off.

It was not immediately clear if the building had any code violations or citations.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen hit Billboard Music Awards stage

Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen hit Billboard Music Awards stage

Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen made controversial returns on the Billboard Music Awards stage on Sunday, while Mary J. Blige was honored for her musical excellence. Wallen performed in his first major awards show after he was caught on camera more than a year ago using a racial slur. The country star and his four-piece band performed “Don’t Think Jesus” then his chart-topping “Wasted on You.” Scott made his first televised performance since a massive crowd surge killed 10 people and injured thousands at his Astroworld Festival in Houston in November last year. The rapper performed his single “Mafia” in an icy, polar-themed prerecorded set that was heavily censored.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Margot Robbie and Jay Roach team up for new ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ movie

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News