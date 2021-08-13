Marian Anderson's vocal artistry honored in new CD bonanza

Listeners can experience her storied career later this month when Sony Classical issues a digitally remastered collection spanning her career from 1924 to 1966.

The selections show her wide repertory — everything from baroque arias and art songs to religious music and spirituals and more. One CD is devoted to Christmas carols, another to her farewell recital at Constitution Hall in 1964 (the policy of segregation had been abandoned by then). The final disc contains excerpts from a 1957 tour of Asia, sponsored in part by the State Department, and narrated by TV journalist Edward R. Murrow.

Anderson was considered a contralto, the deepest vocal range for a female singer, and her ability to take her voice down to subterranean terrain can be heard in the spiritual "Crucifixion."

But she could also move up nearly three octaves, and in songs like Schubert's "Die Forelle" ("The Trout") she lightens her voice to sound like a lyric soprano.

"She seems to me to be like many Black women opera singers in not having easily categorizable voices," Naomi Andre, a professor at the University of Michigan and author of the book "Black Opera," said in an interview. "I think of Jessye Norman, Grace Bumbry or Shirley Verrett, who sang things that they decided they would sing rather than what somebody said they should."