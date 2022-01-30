Joni Mitchell joining Neil Young in protest over Spotify: Briefs

Joni Mitchell said Friday she is seeking to remove all of her music from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who ignited a protest against the streaming service for airing a podcast that featured a figure who has spread misinformation about the coronavirus.
Mitchell, who like Young is a California-based songwriter who had much of her success in the 1970s, is the first prominent musician to join Young’s effort.
“Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives,” Mitchell said Friday in a message posted on her website. “I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”
Following Young’s action last week, Spotify said it had policies in place to remove misleading content from its platform and has removed more than 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
But the service has said nothing about comedian Joe Rogan, whose podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” is the centerpiece of the controversy. Last month Rogan interviewed on his podcast Dr. Robert Malone, an infectious disease specialist who has been banned from Twitter for spreading COVID misinformation.
Rogan is one of the streaming service’s biggest stars, with a contract that could earn him more than $100 million.
Young had called on other artists to support him following his action. While Mitchell, 78, is not a current hitmaker, the Canadian native’s Spotify page said she had 3.7 million monthly listeners to her music. Her songs “Big Yellow Taxi” and “A Case of You” have both been streamed more than 100 million times on the service.
In a message on his website Friday, Young said that “when I left Spotify, I felt better.”
“Private companies have the right to choose what they profit from, just as I can choose not to have my music support a platform that disseminates harmful information,” he wrote. “I am happy and proud to stand in solidarity with the front line health care workers who risk their lives every day to help others.”
There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Spotify.
Stax Museum offering virtual events for Black History Month: The Stax Museum of American Soul Music and its music academy in Memphis, Tennessee, are once again offering an online concert and a virtual tour in honor of Black History Month in February.
The Memphis-based studio produced soul music by Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Carla Thomas, the Staples Singers, Booker T. and the MGs, Wilson Pickett and others in the 1960s and 1970s. The studio has been turned into a museum, and the adjacent Stax Music Academy teaches music theory, business and performance to young people.
The museum offered an online concert and virtual tours in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 130,000 students and adults viewed the programs, Stax said in a news release.
This year’s online concert will have Stax Music Academy students performing videos featuring songs from B.B. King, the Pointer Sisters, Ike & Tina Turner, Rufus Thomas, Duke Ellington and Beyonce, Stax said.
“Even with the ongoing waves of the COVID virus and other events that continue changing the world by the day, our Stax Music Academy students still find a great deal of comfort and happiness in studying, creating, rehearsing, and performing music,” Pat Mitchell Worley, executive director of the Stax Music Academy, said in a statement.
The virtual tour will focus on the achievements of Mavis Staples of the Staple Singers, former label owner Al Bell, songwriter and singer Bettye Crutcher, and Al Jackson Jr., the drummer for Booker T. & the M.G.’s.
Study guides and other activities will accompany the productions. Registration is available at the Stax Museum website.