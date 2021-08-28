In Bernie Williams' post-Yankees life, the music never ends

"We've been going there for a long time," Williams said. "I'm very appreciative of what they've done, supporting my career after baseball."

This time, the music will benefit a cause near to Williams' heart, the Breathless Campaign, which raises awareness and funds research to fight idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the disease that claimed his father, Bernabe Sr., in 2001. One of the songs he will perform has a special meaning.

"One of the tunes, I wrote for my father," Williams said, "and we requested the public to submit (lyrics for) 'Para Don Berna,' and we chose a winner and we are going to perform the tune with the lyrics."

Williams also works with several programs to promote access to music education, such as Little Kids Rock and the Turnaround Arts programs at Jettie S. Tisdale School in Bridgeport.

"You see in a tangible way how music and the arts are positively, exponentially, influencing the test results in these kids," he said. "You cannot dispute how important arts and music are in the core curriculum. It's so beneficial to these kids."

The transition from baseball to another walk of life is a struggle for many. Even those determined to walk away end up back at the ballpark in one way or another.