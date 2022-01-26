Elton John postpones Texas concerts after getting COVID-19

Despite being vaccinated and boosted, Elton John has contracted COVID-19 and is postponing two farewell concert dates in Dallas.
John "is experiencing only mild symptoms," according to a statement Tuesday. "Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly."
John was due to hit the American Airlines Center stage in Dallas on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26, but fans "should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon."
John's rescheduled 2020 North American tour kicked off on Jan. 19 in New Orleans and was scheduled to make stops in Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, New York and Miami.
John previously said he was postponing European dates on his world tour until 2023 so that he can have an operation on an injured hip.
Rihanna giving $15M for climate change groups: Rihanna is backing her belief that climate change is a social-justice issue by pledging $15 million to the movement through her Clara Lionel Foundation.
The “We Found Love” singer on Tuesday announced the donation to 18 climate justice organizations doing work in seven Caribbean nations and the United States. They include the Climate Justice Alliance, the Indigenous Environmental Network, and the Movement for Black Lives.
“Climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of color and island nations facing the brunt of climate change,” Rihanna, who is from the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados, said in a statement.
She noted that disparity is the reason her foundation, which is named after her grandparents, prioritizes both climate resilience and climate justice work.
The grants, made in partnership with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's #StartSmall philanthropic initiative, are focused on groups with female, LGBT, and Black and Indigenous leaders because their communities are at the greatest risk.
“Funders must build partnerships with grassroots organizations, acknowledging their deep understanding of what is necessary to achieve climate justice in their own communities,” Justine Lucas, Clara Lionel Foundation's executive director, said in a statement.
Debut novel earns award: The debut work of Seattle author Nathan Harris has earned him the 2021 Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence.
Harris' “The Sweetness of Water” chronicles the unlikely bond forged between two freed men and a Georgia farmer set as the Civil War nears its end. The three form an alliance that ultimately alters each of their lives.
Harris said he's always been fascinated with historical fiction surrounding the Civil War, including books like “Cold Mountain” and “Gone With the Wind.”
“I had never read a story, personally, that was set immediately after slaves were freed,” Harris said in an interview with The Associated Press. “So I started to read some oral histories that discussed that time when the gate was opened and people had to decide whether to stay or go. I couldn't imagine what that would be like, so I put that to paper and began to explore.”
The Baton Rouge Area Foundation presents the award, in its 15th year, annually to an emerging African American fiction writer to honor Gaines, whose stories gave voice to African Americans in rural areas. The winner also receives $15,000.
The foundation will present the award Tuesday evening in a virtual ceremony that will be available online because of the coronavirus pandemic.