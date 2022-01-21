Cher, Boy George lead tributes to late singer Meat Loaf

They will love him forever.

Cher and Boy George were among the celebrities mourning the loss of Meat Loaf, the bombastic singer well-known for hits like "I'd Do Anything for Love" and "Paradise by the Dashboard Light."

He died Thursday at age 74.

"Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did 'Dead Ringer,'" Cher wrote in a tweet. "Am Very Sorry For His Family, Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day?!"

Singer Rick Astley dubbed Meat Loaf "a legend," and shared a photo of them together, while Bonnie Tyler described him as "a larger than life character with a voice and stage presence to match."

Boy George also shared a tribute to the late singer on Friday.

"R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood," he said.

Comedian Stephen Fry wrote: "I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf."