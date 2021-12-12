Spielberg 'West Side Story' debuts weakly with $10.5M

But this was Spielberg.

If anyone could reignite moviegoing, the thinking went, it was him. Surely, one of the movies' dazzling craftsmen, a director synonymous with box office, could spark a fuller revival in theaters. "West Side Story," too, is among the most beloved musicals. The 1961 film, directed by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise, made $43.7 million (or about $400 million adjusted for inflation) and won 10 Oscars, including best picture.

"West Side Story" can still be expected to play well through the lucrative holiday corridor, during which younger-skewing films like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (expected to next weekend become the first pandemic release to open with $100 million or more domestically) and "Sing 2" will likely be the top draws. Film executives hope the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 doesn't set the box office back just as Hollywood is nearing its most profitable period.

But the muted reception for "West Side Story" will concern the industry. Hopes had long been pinned on Spielberg, with his song-and-dance spectacular, to bring back some of the movies' mojo. Instead, little right now outside of Marvel releases is finding big audiences. Many moviegoers simply haven't returned yet.