Related to this story

Most Popular

The 50 best movies from the 1970s

The 50 best movies from the 1970s

To celebrate the cinematic heyday of the 1970s, here's a look at the 50 best movies of the decade, according to IMDb and Metacritic scores.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in prison for Los Angeles rape conviction