Paul Verhoeven blesses Cannes with lesbian nun drama 'Benedetta'

"People are interested in sexuality," said Efira. "There aren't that many directors who know how to film it. But Paul Verhoeven, since the very beginning, is someone who has dealt with this major topic in an amazing way. Nudity is of no interest when it's not depicted in a beautiful way. That's not what Paul does. Everything was very joyful when we stripped off our clothes."

Written by Verhoeven and "Elle" collaborator David Birke, "Benedetta" is inspired by Judith C. Brown's nonfiction book "Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy." Carlini was a real 17th-century abbess who was tried and imprisoned in the early 1600s for her claims of mystical visions.

Verhoeven strongly disagreed that anything about his film could be labeled "blasphemous."

"It's true, mostly. I mean, of course we changed a little bit, but it's (a true story)," said Verhoeven. "You can talk about what was wrong or not, but you cannot change history."

"So," he added," "I think the word blasphemy for me in this case is stupid."

Instead, Verhoeven sees "Benedetta," which IFC Films has acquired to release in North America, as a progressive film.

"We see what's happened in 1625, how people — our people, the Western European people — how they were thinking about a lesbian love story and where we are now, isn't it?" said Verhoeven. "We're probably not completely there, but I think we have made a lot of progress. And I saw the differences between then and now was also a reason to do the movie."