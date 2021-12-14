NYU to establish Martin Scorsese Institute

NEW YORK — Martin Scorsese's alma mater, New York University, is establishing a film institute in his name after a gift from George Lucas and Mellody Hobson.

The formation of the Martin Scorsese Institute of Global Cinematic Arts was to be announced Tuesday by NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. The institute will include a virtual production center, the Martin Scorsese Department of Cinema Studies and support for student scholarships — with tuition assistance for those selected as "Scorsese scholars."

A large donation from the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation — the nonprofit run by the "Star Wars" filmmaker and his wife, Hobson, co-chief executive of Ariel Investments and chairwoman of Starbucks Corporation — made the new institute possible.

"This is such a singular and remarkable honor for me, and I thank my old, dear friend George Lucas, his wife Mellody Hobson and their remarkable foundation for this honor," Scorsese said in a statement. "Their generosity of spirit and deed is deeply moving for me, and doubly so since this state-of-the-art institute will be housed at my beloved alma mater, NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. I only wish that my parents were around to see this. They would have been so proud."