Kristen Stewart is engaged to Dylan Meyer: 'We're marrying'
LA Premiere of "Spencer"

Kristen Stewart, the star of "Spencer," is interviewed at the premiere of the film Oct. 26. in Los Angeles. Stewart, 31, announced Tuesday she is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

 Chris Pizzello, Associated Press

Kristen Stewart is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

The 31-year-old actor announced the news Tuesday on "The Howard Stern Show."

"We're marrying; it's happening," Stewart said.

She also revealed that Meyer did the proposing.

"I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted. and she nailed it," Stewart said.

The two started dating in 2019 after they met at a mutual friends' party and bonded over having grown up in Los Angeles. Meyer a week ago on Instagram posted a photo of them laying on the floor in each other's arms with the caption "Awful proud of this hard-working princess."

Stewart is currently promoting the Princess Diana film "Spencer," which comes out in theaters on Friday.

