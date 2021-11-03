Kristen Stewart is engaged to Dylan Meyer: 'We're marrying'

Kristen Stewart is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

The 31-year-old actor announced the news Tuesday on "The Howard Stern Show."

"We're marrying; it's happening," Stewart said.

She also revealed that Meyer did the proposing.

"I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted. and she nailed it," Stewart said.

The two started dating in 2019 after they met at a mutual friends' party and bonded over having grown up in Los Angeles. Meyer a week ago on Instagram posted a photo of them laying on the floor in each other's arms with the caption "Awful proud of this hard-working princess."

Stewart is currently promoting the Princess Diana film "Spencer," which comes out in theaters on Friday.