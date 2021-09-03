Kristen Stewart gains perspective on fame playing Diana

This is the second 20th Century icon-in-crisis that Larrain has brought to Venice, after he premiered "Jackie," a portrait of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis starring Natalie Portman, in 2016. Larrain said he decided to profile Diana because he "wanted to make a movie that my mother would like."

The Chilean director said his mother adored Diana, dressed like her and even had her hair done like her — the famous Lady Di feathered shag. But he said the more he researched Diana, "I realized that she carried an enormous amount of mystery, and that mystery combined with the magnetism she had creates the perfect elements for a movie."

Indeed. Diana has been the subject of at least a dozen movies and TV series, from two U.S. made-for-TV movies about the 1981 royal wedding, released a year later, to a 1993 film based on the book "Diana: Her True Story" to the 2013 movie "Diana" starring Naomi Watts as the princess.

None have been particularly flattering to the monarchy. Queen Elizabeth II's motto is often summarized as "never complain, never explain." On that principle, Buckingham Palace has refrained from commenting on the many fictionalized accounts of the royal family's life, from "The Queen" — Stephen Frears' 2006 film about the aftermath of Diana's death — to Netflix' "The Crown."