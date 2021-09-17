Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92

Powell had just turned 21 when she got the role; Astaire was 50. She was nervous because she lacked dancing experience, but she found him "very patient and understanding. We got along fine from the start."

"Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" proved to be a 1954 sleeper hit.

"The studio didn't think it was going to do anything," she recalled in 2000. "MGM thought that `Brigadoon' was going to be the big moneymaker that year. It didn't turn out that way. We were the ones that went to the Radio City Music Hall, which was always such a coup."

The famed New York venue was a movie theater then.

Audiences were overwhelmed by the lusty singing of Keel and Powell and especially by the gymnastic choreography of Michael Kidd. "Seven Brides" achieved classic status and resulted in a TV series and a Broadway musical.

"Blonde and small and pretty, Jane Powell had the required amount of grit and spunk that was needed to play the woman who could tame seven backwoodsmen," John Kobal wrote in his book "Gotta Sing Gotta Dance: A Pictorial History of Film Musicals."

After 13 years at MGM, though, Powell quit the studio, reasoning that she was going to be fired "because they weren't going to be doing musicals anymore."