In 'Homeroom,' an unprecedented school year caught on film

"It was hard. The essence of it is holding your grief and holding the beauty that these kids represented and why we were there and what we were trying to capture. Having those two things coexist simultaneously was just something I had to get used to," says Nicks. "The one thing I do carry and hold very dearly is that this is a film that honors her spirit. She was really like these kids in the film. In whatever way she's doing it, she's been pushing us along because it's a miracle the film ever got finished."

Yet "Homeroom" got made, through personal tragedy and pandemic. The movie, which debuted Thursday on Hulu, won an editing prize at the Sundance Film Festival and is executive produced by "Black Panther" filmmaker Ryan Coogler. It follows a class of students through a school year that, for a while, bears no sign of the cataclysm to come. Figuring he had some time, Nicks was just narrowing down to the kids who would be the film's central characters when the pandemic hit the Bay Area. One student is seen disinfecting a bag of Cheetos. Soon, the students are sent home.