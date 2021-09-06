 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
For her directing debut, Maggie Gyllenhaal adapts Ferrante
0 comments

For her directing debut, Maggie Gyllenhaal adapts Ferrante

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Photo for B12 for Tuesday, Sept. 7

Olivia Colman, from left, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Dakota Johnson pose while promoting the film "The Lost Daughter" at the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Friday. Colman and Johnson star in Gyllenhaal's debut as a director.

 Domenico Stinellis, Associated Press

VENICE, Italy — Maggie Gyllenhaal comes from a family of filmmakers, yet she never let herself dream about directing until recently.

Things changed very quickly and very profoundly for Gyllenhaal when she found herself writing to Elena Ferrante, asking for permission to adapt her 2008 novel "The Lost Daughter."

Ferrante said yes, she could have the rights, but there was one condition: Gyllenhaal had to direct it herself or the contract was "null and void."

"I think I've always been a director, and I just didn't feel entitled to admit it to myself," Gyllenhaal said Friday at the Venice Film Festival before her film made its world premiere in competition. "I think it's a better job for me actually."

Ferrante's novel, which preceded her Neapolitan quartet, follows a middle-aged college professor and mother of two grown daughters on a solo vacation, where she is transfixed by a younger mother and her daughter.

Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley play the lead, Leda, at different stages of life. Colman's Leda is vacationing in Greece when she notices Nina (Dakota Johnson) and her young daughter on the same beach and makes a bizarre decision involving the daughter's doll.

Gyllenhaal said Ferrante's novels present, "Secret truths about a feminine experience in the world that I really liked having spoken out loud... It seemed like a kind of dangerous, exciting thing to try. That was why I wanted to try to adapt it into a film."

She corresponded with Ferrante who gave notes on the script, which takes many creative liberties with the text, including making Leda British and Nina American, instead of Italian. The Italian author was supportive, wanting Gyllenhaal to make it her own. But Ferrante did say one thing: It was very important that Leda "not be crazy." If she was, it would make the story dismissible.

"I'm very grateful that she wasn't depicted as someone with madness," Colman said. "That's what I loved about it."

Colman found the prospect of playing someone who does something unthinkable exciting.

"All people want to be one person, turns out they're not that person and they're probably someone else," Colman said. "It was intriguing to play a character who does something that I wouldn't do, but (maybe) I've thought about it."

For Johnson, it was the opposite.

"Olivia found it fun, and I found it really hard," Johnson laughed. "I at times felt so uncomfortable because (Nina) was so uncomfortable. It was fun sometimes to be so twisted, but other times it really hurt me."

But Johnson did find in Gyllenhaal, "the kind of relationship, artistic, creative collaboration that is of dreams."

"She really catches me off guard all the time in a way that makes me really want to evolve as a person and an actress," Johnson said. "That's something I find really rare in making movies. That used to be a more common experience bonding with a director where you felt like you could unzip and be safe."

Gyllenhaal cast her husband Peter Sarsgaard in the film as well, as a brilliant professor who Buckley's Leda is drawn to. But she said thought twice about it.

"To be completely honest there was a moment where I thought maybe it's not a great idea to have him play the object of desire for a (beautiful) actress," Gyllenhaal said. "Then I thought, 'You're so bourgeois.' Peter and I have been together since I was 23, and I know he loves me. And I thought there isn't anyone who could play that part like him. And I thought, 'Let's go.'"

For Sarsgaard, watching Gyllenhaal direct was a profound experience.

"It was such an enormous pleasure to watch my wife really fulfill her talent. For so long, people have known what an excellent actress she is, but being around her is truly inspiring," he said. "She has a real eye for an unconventional truth."

The 78th Venice International Film Festival runs through Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook split after three years of marriage

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opening credits
Movies

Opening credits

  • Updated

They’re the first thing in a movie and they’re packed with information, but we rarely know much about them.

‘Casino Royale’ (2006)
Movies

‘Casino Royale’ (2006)

  • Updated

I’m limiting myself to one James Bond favorite. “Casino Royale” introduced us to a new 007, so it contains lots of Daniel Craig, as well as the signature gun-barrel bit, a sly hint at what’s going on with Eva Green’s character and playful animation that nods to the lethal card game at the movie’s climax — all to the tune of my controversial choice for best Bond theme, the late Chris Cornell’s ferocious “You Know My Name.”

‘Delicatessen’ (1991)
Movies

‘Delicatessen’ (1991)

  • Updated

Most of the words in this quirky comedy are in French, even in the credits, but it doesn’t matter because the various jobs are so cleverly visualized as a camera roams around objects in a dingy basement. The cinematographer’s name is written on a camera and the screenwriters’ on a page of a script.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News