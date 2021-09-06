For her directing debut, Maggie Gyllenhaal adapts Ferrante

She corresponded with Ferrante who gave notes on the script, which takes many creative liberties with the text, including making Leda British and Nina American, instead of Italian. The Italian author was supportive, wanting Gyllenhaal to make it her own. But Ferrante did say one thing: It was very important that Leda "not be crazy." If she was, it would make the story dismissible.

"I'm very grateful that she wasn't depicted as someone with madness," Colman said. "That's what I loved about it."

Colman found the prospect of playing someone who does something unthinkable exciting.

"All people want to be one person, turns out they're not that person and they're probably someone else," Colman said. "It was intriguing to play a character who does something that I wouldn't do, but (maybe) I've thought about it."

For Johnson, it was the opposite.

"Olivia found it fun, and I found it really hard," Johnson laughed. "I at times felt so uncomfortable because (Nina) was so uncomfortable. It was fun sometimes to be so twisted, but other times it really hurt me."

But Johnson did find in Gyllenhaal, "the kind of relationship, artistic, creative collaboration that is of dreams."