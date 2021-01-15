 Skip to main content
Lunch from Maurizio’s is a roller coaster for the Fat Boys
Lunch from Maurizio's is a roller coaster for the Fat Boys

Maurizio's grandma pie

The grandma pie was one of the highlights of the lunch lineup.

With all of the exotic dining options available in and around Atlantic County, one thing that seems to please just about every fat boy is Italian food from a simple pizzeria. Sure, it might not come with the foodie cred of some spots, but taking that first bite of a great slice is unmatched.

So when we were perusing our lunch options and Scott mentioned Maurizio’s Pizza in Mays Landing, it was an easy “yes” from both of us. Maurizio’s is a no-frills pizza joint located in a strip mall. That description might be seen as an insult in some states, but here that’s about as authentically Jersey as you can get. A large counter stands up front and a scattering of tables greets you as you walk in. The setting isn’t make or break. Getting you to return is up to the food itself. Here’s what we thought.

The read the complete review click here.

