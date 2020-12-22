Lineup, new date announced for Barefoot Music Fest in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay and Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline Wildwood's three-day Barefoot Country Music Fest in August next year, event organizers announced this week.

The line-up was announced along with new rescheduled dates for the festival of Aug. 19-22, 2021.

Plans for the festival were first reported in December 2019 and originally scheduled for June 19-21. The festival was postponed in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was originally rescheduled for June 24-27, 2021 on the city’s beach.

"While the entire BCMF team is saddened that we won’t be able to celebrate with everyone in June as we originally planned, we’re truly excited to announce our new August 19-22 dates and our 2021 headliners! Please welcome Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay, Lynyrd Skynyrd + MANY MORE to come! All previously earned incentives will be rolled over with your ticket order to our new August dates!" reads a post on the music festival's website.

The organizers of a country music festival in Wildwood are Southern Entertainment and have organized similar music festivals across the country including Carolina Country Music Fest, Wild & Wonderful Country Music Fest, Gravedigger’s Ball, Carolina Country Music Cruise, Greenville Country Music Fest.

