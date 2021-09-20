K-pop stars BTS dip into global diplomacy at UN gathering: Briefs

It was a United Nations speech that got attention like few others — a plug for vaccines, young people and the earth's well being from superstar K-pop band BTS.
Addressing the stage for a sustainability event, the seven-member musical juggernaut appeared before the renowned green-marbled backdrop in the General Assembly hall on Monday in New York to help promote U.N. goals for 2030 including ending extreme poverty, preserving the planet and achieving gender equality.
"Every choice we make is the beginning of change, not the end," said RM, the band's leader.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in introduced the pop stars as special presidential envoys and an "exceptionally outstanding group of young men who are connecting with the youth across the world."
The gravity of the moment wasn't lost on the musicians standing before world leaders and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Nerves were evident when band member Jimin stumbled over his words while talking about young people trying to navigate the pandemic. Jimin apologized before taking a breath to recollect himself. It was a moment that prompted the "BTS ARMY" of fans to rally behind him in a show of support on social media. The artists took turns on stage during their seven-minute speech.
But it wasn't all about U.N. goals. The group also unveiled a new music video for its current hit single "Permission to Dance," which was filmed at U.N. Headquarters in New York. The singers crooned, "Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk," while dancing their way from the General Assembly hall to the garden overlooking the East River.
Since its debut in 2013, BTS has garnered global recognition for its self-produced music and activism, which also includes publicly calling out anti-Asian racism. The band topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart three times in 2020, and was nominated for prominent music awards like Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.
Monday's speech marked the group's second appearance at the U.N. The band took part in an event in 2018, when RM spoke about its work with UNICEF.
Emmy ratings up this year: The Emmys accomplished what is becoming a rarity for awards shows these days by increasing its viewership over the previous years.
The Nielsen company estimated that 7.4 million people watched Sunday night's show, where the comedy "Ted Lasso" and streaming service Netflix were the big winners.
That's up from the 6.1 million people who watched a ceremony sharply curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The previous year, 6.9 million people watched the show that celebrates television programming.
CBS estimates the viewership number should increase slightly when Nielsen's count of people who watched outside of their homes is included. Those numbers weren't immediately available Monday.
Awards shows of all types have struggled in the ratings the past couple of years, victims of television's trend toward streaming and viewers deciding what they want to watch and when.
Chenoweth, Miranda, Rivera to celebrate Broadway: Many of Broadway's biggest lights — including Kristin Chenoweth, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chita Rivera and Idina Menzel — will make appearances at Sunday's TV celebration of Broadway's return.
Also due to grace the stage are Jake Gyllenhaal, Annaleigh Ashford, Kerry Butler, André De Shields, Christopher Jackson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt, Jeremy Pope, Daphne Rubin-Vega and BD Wong.
The two-hour special on CBS — hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. — will follow the Tony Awards telecast, which will be hosted by Audra McDonald during a two-hour live event also from the Winter Garden Theatre.
The bulk of the Tonys — the acting, directing and technical ones — will only be accessible to Paramount+ customers. Odom's special will cap the night with awards for the three top awards: best play, best play revival and best musical.
— Associated Press